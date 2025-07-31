Jade Cargill Eyes Matches With Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley

As Jade Cargill prepares for one of the biggest matches of her WWE career, a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, the powerhouse star made it clear she’s thinking well beyond the gold. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Cargill opened up about her mindset, future dream matches, and what truly drives her in WWE.

When asked if winning the title at SummerSlam would mark the peak of her WWE journey, Cargill didn’t hesitate to say no.

“There’s more left,” she said. “I want to have a match with Rhea one day. I want to have a legendary match with Charlotte Flair one day… so many different women that I want to have matches with, and being in the ring with these women elevate you.”

Cargill emphasized that her WWE goals are rooted in legacy and personal growth, not just accolades. “I didn’t just come here for the glamor and the glitz, like I came here to get better and to work with the best women, and that’s what I’m here for,” she said. “I want to have these astounding stories with these ladies.”

She reiterated her commitment to her mission in WWE: “When I say I came here to be a legend, I meant that.”

When asked who has helped her raise her in-ring skills since arriving in WWE, Cargill gave major credit to Nia Jax.

“Nia Jax, she’s a legit ring general,” Cargill said. “She is — I think she’s very underappreciated when it comes to leading in the ring. She’s great, great, great, great, great.”

Cargill also revealed that the one person she turns to for honest, no-fluff feedback is none other than William Regal. “He tells me how it is. He’ll tell me if it looks like sht, he’ll say, ‘what were you thinking?’ with a straight face,” she explained. “And I appreciate people like that… I would rather somebody say, ‘what was that sht out there?’”

Cargill is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship this weekend at SummerSlam. Whether she leaves MetLife Stadium with the gold or not, one thing is clear: Jade Cargill’s WWE journey is just getting started.

