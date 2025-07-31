Bully Ray Believes Jon Moxley Should “Take A Breather” From AEW TV

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has offered advice for AEW star Jon Moxley, following his main event loss to “Hangman” Adam Page. Speaking on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Ray said he believes now is the ideal time for Moxley to take a temporary leave of absence from television, not as a punishment, but as a strategic refresh for one of AEW’s most vital performers.

Since joining AEW in 2019, Moxley has become one of the promotion’s most consistent headliners, holding the AEW World Championship on multiple occasions, including during the challenging pandemic era.

From brutal rivalries to elite in-ring showings, Moxley has remained front and center on AEW programming across Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and pay-per-view events. “Moxley, in my opinion, should probably take a breather for a while,” Bully Ray said. “Go away, not because I don’t want to see you on my television, but because I think your character could use a break for a little bit. Go recharge the batteries.”

Ray emphasized that his suggestion comes from a place of creative foresight, rather than criticism.

With Moxley taking a definitive loss to Hangman Page in what appears to be a feud-ending match, the timing is ideal for a narrative break that makes sense in storyline and gives fans time to miss him. “It’s not about punishment. It’s about timing and character evolution. Let the audience miss you, so the return means even more.”

This kind of booking has long been used to reinvigorate veteran talent, helping to avoid overexposure and maintain long-term crowd investment. As AEW builds toward the rest of its 2025 schedule, Ray believes stepping away now would ultimately enhance Moxley’s eventual return.

As of this writing, AEW has not officially announced any plans for Moxley to take time off, but Ray’s comments have added fuel to ongoing fan speculation following Moxley’s recent clean defeat. Whether Moxley continues to appear regularly or steps back for a bit, his next move will be closely watched.

For more AEW news, backstage updates, and exclusive insight, stay tuned to PWMania.com.