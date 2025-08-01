Updated Brackets For AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament

Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision featured two teams advancing in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. Brodido, consisting of Bandido and Brody King, progressed to the semifinals by defeating the Gates of Agony, which includes Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, in a quarterfinal match.

Meanwhile, FTR, made up of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, won against the Bang Bang Gang, featuring Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson, in a semifinal match to secure their place in the finals. The winning team will earn an opportunity to compete for the World Tag Team Championship at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

With this information now clear, you can check out the updated brackets below:

Semifinal Match: The Young Bucks vs. Brodido

Finals: FTR vs. The Young Bucks or Brodido