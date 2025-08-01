Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (8/6/2025)

Following Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision, the company has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will air on TBS and Max.

Brodido (ROH World Champion Bandido and Brody King) will face The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in the semifinals of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. Additionally, “8-Belts” Mercedes Moné will make her return.

