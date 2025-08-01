Current Lineup For This Month’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV

After Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision, the company announced the lineup for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event scheduled for later this month.

In this event, Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against Swerve Strickland. Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will put her title on the line against ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena. The AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Hurt Syndicate—comprising “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin and “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley—will defend their titles against a team yet to be determined. Furthermore, NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete in singles action.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, August 24th, at The O2 Arena in London, England.