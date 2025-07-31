Jim Ross Says Hulk Hogan Was “Paranoid” And Hard To Work With

As the wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of Hulk Hogan, WWE Hall of Famer and legendary commentator Jim Ross offered a heartfelt yet brutally honest reflection on the late icon. Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR, Ross praised Hogan’s historic impact on the business, while also detailing the backstage challenges of working with him.

Ross began by acknowledging Hogan’s enormous contributions to professional wrestling, calling him:

“The greatest babyface in the history of the business… That’s a big statement, and it’s said with respect and admiration. I believe that.”

Despite that reverence, Ross didn’t shy away from highlighting the behind-the-scenes difficulties he faced with Hogan, especially during Hogan’s 2002 return to WWE. “He didn’t trust anybody, Conrad,” Ross said. “He thought everybody had an ulterior motive and was out to get him.”

Ross described Hogan as “paranoid and insecure”, saying those qualities made working with him particularly taxing: “He was certainly more concerned about creative and how he was going to be used than the money he was offered.”

“A Deluxe Pain In The Ass”

Ross compared Hogan’s behavior to that of another legendary name, Randy Savage:

“Savage is another guy, and he was a deluxe pain in the ass to deal with, just because of his paranoia and his lack of trust. There was always an issue, always an angle, always an ulterior motive.”

Ross added that Hogan constantly needed to be reassured of his value: “He had to be assured of that almost every day. And that’s, that got to be old.”

Despite the candid critique, Ross made it clear that none of these issues diminish Hogan’s legendary status: “I have great memories of Hulk Hogan as a talent… his impact is unmatched.”

As tributes pour in from around the world, Hulk Hogan’s legacy as a pop culture icon and wrestling trailblazer remains firmly intact, even if his journey behind the curtain wasn’t always smooth.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage and remembrance of Hulk Hogan’s historic career.