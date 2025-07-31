Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

Following Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s live episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

In the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal Round, Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido will face the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun). Additionally, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will take on the Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) in another tournament match. “The Toxic Spider,” Thekla, will compete against Willow Nightingale in a singles match, and Kris Statlander will also be in singles action.

Previously announced for the show is a match for the AEW TNT Championship, with “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes defending his title against “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher.

