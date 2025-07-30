AEW Has Made Women’s Tag Team Titles, Waiting For Right Time To Introduce Them

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that women’s tag team titles are already made and ready for use—but the company is holding off on introducing them until the women’s division is healthy and stable enough to support them.

Speaking with Iridian Fierro of Fightful.com, Khan confirmed that physical AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship belts are complete and waiting for the green light to debut on television. “I have the belts. I’ve made the belts. They exist, but I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best full roster forward…”

Khan emphasized that AEW is still dealing with the aftermath of several significant injuries stemming from recent matches—most notably the Women’s Casino Gauntlet, which resulted in multiple top stars being sidelined.

“We Lost 25% Of The Roster In One Match”

Khan gave a detailed account of the current challenges facing the division, especially the injury fallout from the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match. “A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely. So we had one match where I lost 25% of the roster in one match. That was pretty hard…”

He mentioned injuries to key stars such as Syuri, Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, and Athena, who was praised for her in-ring work but also noted for “doing a lot of damage” in recent matches.

Despite the injury setbacks, Khan made it clear that he remains committed to expanding the women’s division and introducing more championship opportunities—including the long-teased tag titles. “I would like to do AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. But to have that, I really think that we need to have a healthy division…”

Khan also noted the ongoing rivalries and title scenes in Ring of Honor, highlighting the depth of talent across both AEW and ROH, and hinting at unresolved “championship issues” that will unfold in the coming months.

AEW fans can take comfort in knowing that Tony Khan hasn’t shelved the idea of women’s tag titles, they’re real, they’re ready, and it’s now a matter of timing and talent availability. Once the women’s roster returns to full strength, expect those belts to debut with the kind of emphasis AEW is known for.

Stay locked to PWMania.com for further updates on AEW’s women’s division and when the long-awaited Women’s Tag Team Championships may finally enter the spotlight.