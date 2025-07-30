Jon Moxley Says Wrestling Is His Life: “I Don’t See An End To This”

AEW star Jon Moxley, a core member of the Death Riders, recently opened up in an interview with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, offering insight into his mindset, legacy, and deep personal connection to professional wrestling.

Known for his gritty, no-nonsense style and raw intensity, Moxley reflected on the all-consuming nature of his wrestling career: “When I’m no longer with us on earth–I don’t see an end to this. This is what I do. This is my life. The people within it. Anything else I do or I’m involved in, my interests are intertwined or near this.”

The former AEW World Champion made it clear that wrestling is not just a profession for him, it’s his identity.

A Lifelong Passion

Moxley’s comments echo his in-ring persona: unwavering, relentless, and unshakably committed to the sport. Whether inside AEW, at NJPW events, or on the independent scene, Moxley continues to pour every ounce of himself into his performances.

As AEW gears up for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door next month, Moxley remains one of the company’s most pivotal and authentic voices, embodying a warrior mentality that fans around the world connect with.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)