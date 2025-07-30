Tony Khan Addresses Possible Return Of AEW Dark & Elevation

AEW President Tony Khan has expressed his openness to reviving the company’s former YouTube series AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, saying he would “love” to bring the shows back, if it aligns with AEW’s current media strategy and television partnerships.

In a new interview with Iridian Fierro, Khan fondly recalled the impact of the weekly web shows, which served as a vital proving ground for rising stars and independent talents during AEW’s formative years. “I would love to do that,” Khan said. “And I love doing AEW Dark. I have so many great memories. We’ve done hundreds of episodes of it, I love it.”

While Khan made it clear he is emotionally invested in AEW Dark’s return, he acknowledged that the final decision will depend heavily on Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW’s media partner.

Dark and Elevation were discontinued when AEW Collision was added to the company’s weekly lineup on Saturday nights. “For either or both of them to ever return, I just want to make sure it makes sense to bring AEW Dark back,” Khan said. “If we bring AEW Dark back, I just want to make sure that whatever we do makes sense to our great media partners with Warner Brothers Discovery.”

Since the end of AEW’s YouTube series, Ring of Honor, which Khan also owns, has taken on a greater role in showcasing emerging talent via its Honor Club streaming service. Meanwhile, AEW Collision has helped balance the roster across more televised programming, providing additional TV time for talent not regularly featured on Dynamite or Rampage.

AEW Dark and Elevation were widely praised by fans for introducing fresh talent and offering longer matches in a studio-style setting. While no official return is confirmed, Tony Khan’s comments suggest the door remains open.

