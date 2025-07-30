AEW 2025 Worlds End PPV To Take Place In Chicago Area This December

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced that its 2025 year-end pay-per-view, Worlds End, will be heading back to the company’s roots.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Worlds End will take place on Saturday, December 27th at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

In a video announcement, Khan shared the historical significance of the location. “I thought it would be great for the first time ever, this holiday season, to bring AEW Worlds End to the Chicagoland area,” he said.

The NOW Arena is widely recognized as the site of the iconic 2018 ‘All In’ event, which laid the foundation for AEW’s formation. “I’m very excited to announce December 27th… the NOW Arena, where it all began for us,” Khan added.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 8th, and the AEW Insider presale will be available before the public release.

Fans can expect Worlds End to serve as the climactic conclusion to AEW’s 2025 pay-per-view calendar.

Worlds End will follow a series of international and domestic pay-per-view events in the second half of 2025:

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door – August 24, London, UK

AEW All Out – September 20, Toronto, Canada

AEW WrestleDream – October 18, St. Louis, Missouri

AEW Worlds End – December 27, Chicago, IL (Hoffman Estates)

