Big Return Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (7/30/2025)

“For the first time since The Patriarch was betrayed by Nick & Shayna Wayne + Kip Sabian, and Cope then told him go find himself at AEW All In: Texas, Christian Cage returns TONIGHT,” AEW President Tony Khan announced via social media ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois.

