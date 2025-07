All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Wednesday night from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, before Dynamite. These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Jay Lethal def. Alex Zayne.

– Tomohiro Ishii def. Oro (former WWE star Oro Mensah).

– Willie Mack def. Gringo Loco.