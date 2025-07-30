WWE EVOLVE Results – July 30, 2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Bryce Donovan defeated Marcus Mathers via pinfall.

– Timothy Thatcher tells “Super” Sean Legacy backstage to not be focused on what Keanu Carver did to him or what he said about the WWE ID program and to focus on himself so that he doesn’t get hurt.

– Promo: Kali Armstrong calls out Jin Tala. Tyra Mae Steele then makes her way out instead to say since she won the Triple Threat a few weeks ago, she’s the one Armstrong should be worried about. Jin Tala then makes her way out to say she wants a title match, which Armstrong was quick to accept, which upset Steele as she also won WWE LFG when Tala had been eliminated. Tala then pushes Steele into Armstrong and starts a fight, taking out both of them and posing with the title.

– Jack Cartwheel defeated Jamar Hampton via pinfall.

– Zara Zakher has a vignette spotlight.

– Next Wednesday, Wendy Choo faces Carlee Bright and Kali Armstrong fights Jin Tala with the EVOLVE Women’s Championship on the line.

– Keanu Carver defeated “Super” Sean Legacy via pinfall.