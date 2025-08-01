TNA iMPACT Results – July 31, 2025

Date: 31 July 2025

Location: Ryan Center – Kingston, Rhode Island

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

On the Card:

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Masha Slamovich

The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC) vs. Trick Williams, AJ Francis & KC Navarro

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs. The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth)

TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch

Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace

Sami Callihan makes a major announcement

Mike Santana addresses his TNA Slammiversary loss

TNA X-Division Championship – Triple Threat Match

Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch

Result: Leon Slater def. Cedric Alexander & Jason Hotch via pinfall to retain the X-Division Championship.

Backstage – Masha Slamovich Interview

Masha says Jacy Jayne’s reign as champion ends tonight and that Jayne will regret every action she’s taken.

Backstage – Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander

Leon celebrates his title defense, but Cedric confronts him, saying, “I wasn’t the one who got pinned.” Leon agrees and proposes a one-on-one match. Both men and the fans want it.

Confirmed: Leon Slater will defend the X-Division Title against Cedric Alexander at TNA Emergence.

Tag Match: Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace

During the match, Victoria Crawford appeared ringside, scouting.

Result: Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell def. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace via pinfall after Luna hit Luna Landing on Jody Threat.

Jake Something Vignette

Jake reflects on finishing his war with Mance Warner. Now, his full attention is on Steve Maclin. Jake calls him out for another shot at the TNA International Championship. Maclin appears but says nothing—they lock eyes in a silent standoff.

Tag Match: The Rascalz vs. The Nemeths

Result: The Rascalz def. The Nemeths via pinfall after Zachary Wentz hit a Spiral Tap on Ryan Nemeth.

Post-match, the Nemeths announce they are invoking their rematch clause for the TNA World Tag Team Titles against The Hardys at TNA Emergence.

Suddenly, The Hometown Man interrupts and mocks the Nemeths. They attack him and unmask him—but his face is never shown. Commentary speculates it may be Cody Deaner. The Rascalz return to chase off the Nemeths after they also assault security.

Backstage – Frankie Kazarian Promo

Kazarian complains that hard work is no longer respected in TNA. He’s furious about being removed from commentary and says he’ll be speaking to Carlos Silva. Frankie declares he won’t be pushed around.

Mike Santana Promo

Santana talks emotionally about losing at Slammiversary. He recalls seeing his daughter cry after his defeat and says he made her a promise. Now, he’s making one to the fans:

“I will become TNA World Champion.”

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match

Jacy Jayne (c) w/ Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Masha Slamovich

Result: Masha Slamovich def. Jacy Jayne via Disqualification when Ash By Elegance ran in and attacked Masha.

Injury Report – TNA Medical Update

Gia Miller is set to return next week after her assault by Tessa Blanchard.

Moose is cleared for competition despite a lingering hip injury.

KC Navarro has not been medically cleared after a knee check—this affects tonight’s main event.

Backstage – KC Navarro & Trick Williams

A TNA doctor refuses to clear KC Navarro, prompting Trick Williams to vent his frustration. AJ Francis tells KC to grab a crutch and join them anyway.

Mara Sade Vignette

Mara Sade reminds fans who she is and promises her official in-ring debut next week.

Backstage – Santino, Masha & Ash By Elegance

Santino Marella scolds Ash By Elegance for interfering. Masha tries to attack Ash, but security restrains her.

Match Announcement:

Jacy Jayne vs. Ash By Elegance next week for the TNA Knockouts World Championship – Elegance Brand banned from ringside

Winner will defend the title against Masha Slamovich in the future.

Order 4 Victory Rally

Mustafa Ali cuts a passionate promo blaming outsiders for TNA’s chaos. He asks if fans are ready for him to become TNA World Champion—crowd boos.

Ali blames Joe Hendry for the state of TNA. Hendry interrupts, setting up a singles match for next week!

Sami Callihan – Major Career Announcement

In a deeply emotional interview, Sami Callihan opens up about personal struggles, including shame, eating disorders, and recovery from injury.

He says he hasn’t been the same since breaking his leg, and admits: “If I can’t beat Mike Santana at TNA Emergence… I will likely retire.”

Main Event – The System vs. Trick Williams & AJ Francis

Originally a six-man tag, KC Navarro is sidelined. Despite being on crutches, KC still appears ringside.

Moose & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Trick Williams & AJ Francis (w/ KC Navarro)

During the match, KC accidentally hits Trick with his crutch while aiming for Edwards.

Result: The System def. Trick Williams & AJ Francis via pinfall after Moose hits Trick with a Spear, taking advantage of the accidental interference.