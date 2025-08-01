Current Lineup For This Month’s TNA Emergence 2025 PPV

Following Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT, the company announced the lineup for this month’s Emergence Pay-Per-View (PPV).

TNA World Champion Trick Williams will defend his title against Moose from The System. Additionally, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will defend his title against Cedric Alexander. Finally, “The Realest” Mike Santana will face “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan in a singles match.

TNA Emergence 2025 will take place on Friday, August 15, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.