Update On Former TNA Wrestler Rhaka Khan After Her Arrest

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former TNA wrestler Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) was arrested last Friday at her former apartment building after residents complained about her trespassing following her eviction.

According to PWInsider.com, Khan was arraigned on Monday, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges and was assigned a public defender. The report also noted that her next court hearing is scheduled for this upcoming Monday, and she is currently being held at Rikers Island.

Court records indicate that she has been charged in two separate cases with the following offenses:

Case One

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree (Class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass

Case Two

* Criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal Mischief, Property Damage greater than $250 (felony)

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree – (class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass