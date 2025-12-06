TNA Final Resolution Results – December 5, 2025

Date: December 5, 2025

Location: El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

On the card:

TNA Champion Frankie Kazarian vs. JDC

TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater vs. AJ Francis

TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside

TNA International Champion Steve Maclin vs. NXT’s Stacks

TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys vs. NXT’s Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration vs. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford

Mike Santana vs. NXT’s Charlie Dempsey

Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner – Street Fight

Order 4 vs. The Rascalz

Pre-Show

Cedric Alexander vs Eric Young

RESULTS: Cedric Alexander defeats Eric Young via pinfall with a brain buster.

Backstage with Gia Miller:

Leon says, AJ Francis is going to have to answer for the disrespect he’s been giving everyone when they meet for the X Division title match tonight. BDE came along to tell Slater he would have his back tonight.

Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alicia Edwards) vs. CW Anderson, Brock Anderson, Bear Bronson

RESULTS: Myers, Edwards, and Moose defeats the Andersons & Bronson via pinfall when the System attacked Brock Anderson.

Main Show:

Mike Santana vs Charlie Dempsey

RESULTS: Mike Santana defeats Charlie Dempsey via pinfall with a Spin the Block.

Gia Miller interviews Eric Young:

Eric says he’s going to defeat JDC because he’s a loser, just like everyone in the crowd.

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship – The IInspiration (c) v. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford (w/ Robert Stone)

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA KNOCKOUTS TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE IINSPIRATION! IInspiration defeats Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford via pinfall with the Idolizer.

The TNA Injury Report:

Mike Santana’s arm is being evaluated.

Leon Slater is cleared for tonight, despite the bruising he suffered in an attack last night.

Dani Luna is out with a contusion.

Matt Cardona is cleared for a street fight.

Santino Marella and Arianna Grace backstage:

They have a heart-to-heart conversation. Marella admired how his daughter, Grace, can keep her business life (the war between NXT and TNA) and her personal life (her engagement to Stacks) separate.

Street Fight – Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) v. Matt Cardona

During the match, DeLander tried to help Mance Warner by handing him a screwdriver to stab Cardona. She also sprayed something in Cardona’s face.

RESULTS: Matt Cardona defeats Mance Warner via pinfall with Radio Silence through the door.

Backstage:

JDC was talking to himself in the mirror. If Cena can win the WWE title on his way out, why can’t JDC win the TNA World Title on the way out? If JDC does win the title tonight, he’ll defend against Eddie Edwards at Genesis.

TNA International championship Match – Steve Maclin(c) v. Stacks (w/ Lexis King)

During the match, Lexis King got involved by trying to use his cane on Maclin a few times.

RESULTS: Stacks defeats Steve Maclin via pinfall after Stacks used King’s cane on Maclin.

After the match, Carlos Silva the president of TNA hands Stacks his title belt.

Backstage with Gia Miller:

The Hardys talk about their match tonight against NXT’s Tyson & Tyriek for the TNA Tag Championships. They say they will not be intimated.

TNA Knockouts World Championship – Xia Brookside v. Léi Yîng Lee (c)

RESULTS: And still TNA Knockouts Champion Léi Yîng Lee! Léi Yîng Lee defeats Xia Brookside via pinfall with a spinning face buster.

After the match, Carlos Silva presented Lee with her Knockouts World Championship, and both Brookside and Lee hugged. Gia Miller stopped them as they were leaving. Lee said she was happy with her victory and put over Brookside. They embraced, and Dani Luna charged in and attacked Lee and Brookside. Luna threw Lee into the ring stairs and started pounding on Brookside, until Indi Hartwell ran in to attack Luna. Security comes running to down to try and stop the brawl but one guard was slammed by Luna. They were finally separated.

Order 4 (Agent Zero, Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch & Jon Skylar) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed & Dezmond Xavier)

RESULTS: The Rascalz defeat Order 4 via pinfall with a slingshot 450 splash on Skylar.

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match – Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe v. The Hardys

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HARDYS! The Hardys defeats Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe via pinfall after Jeff hits a Swanton on Dupont.

After the match, the lights again. “Have you heard the good news? The Righteous are coming.”

The Righteous, Vincent and Dutch, are here in TNA. The crowd greeted them with a “Who Are You?” chant. The Righteous stood in the entrance way and had a stare down with the Hardys.

Backstage:

Eric Young sat in the stairwell and talked about how often he’s watched TNA rise and fall. Young goes into his disease and cleansing routine.

X-Division Championship Match – AJ Francis (w/ Rich Swann) v. Leon Slater (c)

During the match, Rich Swann grabs the TNA X-Division Championship and hits AJ Francis with it.

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA X-DIVISION CHAMPION LEON SLATER! Leon Slater defeats Aj Francis via pinfall with a Swanton 450 Splash.

After the match, Slater, BDE, Carlos Silva and the referee all celebrated Slater’s victory.

In-ring

Ryan Nemeth came out dressed like a turkey to annoy the crowd. He called Mara Sadé a tramp and said her superkick was “weak and sloppy.” Sadé snuck up behind Ryan while he was insulting her and super kicked him again.

TNA World Championship Match – Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. JDC

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA WORLD CHAMPION FRANKIE KAZARIAN! Frankie Kazarian defeats JDC via referee stoppage after Frankie locked in the chicken wing and JDC passed out.

After the match, the System came out to console JDC in his loss. Kazarian left, and Lexis King and some of the NXT roster ran out and took out the System. After taking out the System, King poured lighter fluid all over the TNA logo on the ring canvas. Before King could burn the ring down, Mike Santana, Steve Maclin and the Hardys ran in to put a stop to that. Santino Marella and his gaggle of security geeks and referees ran in to break up the fighting. In the middle of the chaos, Stacks knocked out Marella, his soon to be father-in-law.