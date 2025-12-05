NJPW World Tag League Night 11 Results – December 5, 2025

Location: Osaka Japan

Venue: Edion Arena #2

Attendance: 1,002

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great O Khan & Callum Newman) defeated Television Champion El Phantasmo, Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi via Subaru Ozawa Sheep Killer on Murashima (8:08)

6 Man Tag Team Match

IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice & Oskar) & Daiki Nagai defeated Monster Sauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) & Zane Jay via Ice High on Jay (6:24)

6 Man Tag Team Match

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo) & Hiromu Takahashi via Death Valley Bomb on Gedo (8:07)

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ren Narita & Sanada) defeated Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino & Shoma Kato via Figure 4 on Kato (8:20)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) (2) defeated Team 100 (Satoshi Kojima & Taichi) (2) via Pimp Juice on Kojima (8:47)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale) (8) defeated El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa (6) via Everything Is Evil on Desperado (9:47)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

War Dragons (Drilla Moloney & Shingo Takagi) (8) defeated Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano (6) via War Dragon on Yano (14:10)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi) (8) defeated Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd (8) via Shoto on Kidd (14:03)

Standings After Night 11

1st Place- House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale), Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd, War Dragons & Bishamon (8 Points) (4-2)

2nd Place- El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa & Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano (6 Points) (3-3)

Last Place- House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) & Team 100 (2 Points) (1-5)