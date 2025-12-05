NJPW World Tag League Night 11 Results – December 5, 2025
Location: Osaka Japan
Venue: Edion Arena #2
Attendance: 1,002
6 Man Tag Team Match
United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great O Khan & Callum Newman) defeated Television Champion El Phantasmo, Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi via Subaru Ozawa Sheep Killer on Murashima (8:08)
6 Man Tag Team Match
IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice & Oskar) & Daiki Nagai defeated Monster Sauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) & Zane Jay via Ice High on Jay (6:24)
6 Man Tag Team Match
TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo) & Hiromu Takahashi via Death Valley Bomb on Gedo (8:07)
6 Man Tag Team Match
House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ren Narita & Sanada) defeated Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino & Shoma Kato via Figure 4 on Kato (8:20)
Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League
House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) (2) defeated Team 100 (Satoshi Kojima & Taichi) (2) via Pimp Juice on Kojima (8:47)
Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League
House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale) (8) defeated El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa (6) via Everything Is Evil on Desperado (9:47)
Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League
War Dragons (Drilla Moloney & Shingo Takagi) (8) defeated Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano (6) via War Dragon on Yano (14:10)
Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League
Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi) (8) defeated Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd (8) via Shoto on Kidd (14:03)
Standings After Night 11
1st Place- House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale), Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd, War Dragons & Bishamon (8 Points) (4-2)
2nd Place- El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa & Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano (6 Points) (3-3)
Last Place- House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) & Team 100 (2 Points) (1-5)