Former TNA Wrestling Star Rhaka Khan Arrested

Former TNA Wrestling star Rhaka Khan, whose real name is Trensha Biggers, has been arrested again, this time on charges of trespassing, according to TMZ.

The report states that New York City police officers apprehended Khan at her former apartment building in Midtown at 11:30 AM yesterday.

Residents of the building claimed that she was there without permission after being evicted from the property.

This incident is not the first time she has caused problems for the tenants. Khan was escorted from the building before being taken into custody at the 17th precinct, where she remains as of now.