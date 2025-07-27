Spoiler: Matches Scheduled For TNA Emergence PPV

TNA Wrestling recently held television tapings for upcoming episodes of their flagship show, iMPACT. Following these tapings, several matches were announced for next month’s Emergence pay-per-view (PPV).

Here are the matches set for the event:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. The System’s Moose

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed)

* TNA International Championship No DQ Match: “Bulletproo” Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Match: The Elegance Brand (Ash and Heather By Elegance) (c) vs. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee vs. NXT’s Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nxy) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay)

* “The Realest” Mike Santana vs. “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan

* Home Town Man vs. The Nemeths’ “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth