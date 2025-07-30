Backstage News On Jake Something’s Contract Status With TNA

Jake Something made his return to TNA Wrestling several weeks ago after being sidelined, but lost his match fairly quickly at TNA Slammiversary. Following the pay-per-view, he removed all TNA references from his social media bio, which led to speculation about him possibly leaving the company.

However, according to Fightful Select, that is not the case, Something has plenty of time left on his contract. The report states that his deal with TNA runs through at least the summer of 2026, as he originally signed a three-year agreement upon his return in 2023.

In addition to his TNA appearances, Something has competed in several independent matches.

His most recent indie match took place at Glory Pro’s “Kody Lane’s Kristmas In July” event on Sunday.