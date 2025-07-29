Backstage News On Killer Kelly’s Contract Status With TNA

According to Fightful Select, Killer Kelly’s contract with TNA Wrestling was initially set to expire in August but has since been extended. The report indicates that her contract will now run through December 2025.

Earlier this spring, there were rumors that Kelly had finished with TNA Wrestling, which stemmed from an internal document stating, “Killer Kelly is gone.” However, the former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion quickly addressed these rumors, clarifying that she was still under contract and was simply on maternity leave.

Kelly made her return to the company last month at Against All Odds, where she faced her former tag team partner, Masha Slamovich, in a Chain Match. In that match, Slamovich retained the TNA Knockouts World Championship.