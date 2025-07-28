Report: TNA Star Working Dates Without Formal Contract

Despite recently returning to TNA Wrestling as the newest member of The Rascalz, Myron Reed is reportedly working without a formal contract.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Reed is currently appearing on a freelance basis and has not signed a full-time deal with the promotion. Although his addition to the official TNA roster page led to speculation that he had joined the company under contract, sources within TNA have clarified that this is not the case.

The report notes that Reed is expected to continue working future dates with TNA, and a formal deal “is not out of the question” moving forward.

Reed was brought in to fill the vacant spot in The Rascalz left by Trey Miguel, who is currently sidelined with an injury. Reed previously worked with TNA in 2024 and also recently returned to Major League Wrestling (MLW) after a two-year hiatus.

At Saturday’s TNA television tapings, Reed made a major statement as part of The Rascalz. After scoring a victory over The Nemeths (Ryan and Nic Nemeth), the faction chased the brothers off after they attacked a local talent, setting up a potential feud between the two teams in the coming weeks.

