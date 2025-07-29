Chris Bey Comments On Nine-Month Anniversary Of His Neck Injury

TNA Wrestling star Chris Bey took to social media to reflect on a serious injury he suffered last year, revealing that he broke his neck during a TNA television taping in October 2024.

The TNA standout shared the emotional milestone via his official Twitter (X) account, offering gratitude for his recovery and survival. “9 months ago today I broke my neck. Am I the first wrestler to break their neck on a neckbreaker? Either way, grateful to be alive.” – Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey)

Despite the setback, Bey has remained connected to the TNA faithful. He recently appeared at TNA Unbreakable, where he delivered a heartfelt in-ring promo, receiving a strong ovation from the crowd. While he has yet to return to active competition, Bey’s presence at the event signals hope for a comeback down the line.

Bey’s transparency adds to a growing list of wrestlers speaking out about their health journeys, shedding light on the risks and resilience embedded in the world of professional wrestling.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Chris Bey and all things TNA Wrestling.