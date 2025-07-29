Jeff Hardy Names WWE WrestleMania 33 Return As His Favorite Career Moment

TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy spoke with Outside the Ring about various topics, including that The Hardys’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 is his favorite moment of his professional wrestling career.

Hardy said, “That’s my number one moment now, man. It’s above all that. There’s some big ones, man, but it was just so welcoming and it just felt so good because WWE does feel like it’s where it all started and where it all needs to end, but just being back there, just when I wrote the song Obsolete, it was like, I was in this mindset of, ‘man, I’ll probably never end up going back to WWE.”

“I probably burnt my bridge with them…”

He continued, “I probably burnt my bridge with them and I’ll just, I’ll never go back.’ So it was just, it felt so good, kind of being back home and especially coming out to that reaction, man, in front of a sea of humanity was, was so special. So yeah, I feel like there’s one in my.. nothing may ever like top that or be up there with that, but, as far as I’m concerned that’s my number one moment in my professional wrestling career, of all time.”

