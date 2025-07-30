Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV.

“The Death Machine,” Sami Callihan, will make a significant announcement about his career, while “The Realest,” Mike Santana, will address his loss at TNA Slammiversary.

In addition to these segments, WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title against Masha Slamovich in a rematch from Slammiversary. Furthermore, The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, and JDC) will face TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Fir$t Cla$$ (AJ Francis and KC Navarro) in a six-man tag team match.

The Rascalz (Myron Reed and Zachary Wentz) will also take on The Nemeths (“The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth) in a tag team bout. Additionally, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will defend his title against Cedric Alexander and Jason Hotch from Order 4 in a three-way match.

Lastly, Dani Luna and Indi Hartwell will compete against Jody Threat and Arianna Grace in tag team action.

