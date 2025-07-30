Joe Hendry Mysteriously Teased Multiple Times During WWE NXT

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, top TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry was teased multiple times throughout the show during various matches.

Hendry’s face briefly appeared in quick flashes during three matches: Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights, Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley, and the main event featuring Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella. However, the commentary team did not mention these appearances during the broadcast.

Hendry has previously appeared on NXT programming as part of the TNA crossover and has competed in both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

As of now, he remains a contracted talent with TNA.