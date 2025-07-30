WWE NXT Results – July 29, 2025

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, FL

Commentary by Vic Joseph, Booker T & Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

The show opened with a ten-bell salute honoring WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx (w/ Fatal Influence)

Tempers flared from the outset as Jaida Parker and Jazmyn Nyx clashed in a heated grudge match. Nyx brought early aggression, landing a springboard enzuigiri and locking in the Muta Lock. Parker, however, rallied with a thunderous Samoan Drop and a signature Teardrop.

Despite Nyx’s efforts to gain momentum with a series of stiff strikes and her patented Nyx Kick, Parker showcased why she’s a rising force in the division. After fending off Nyx’s mind games and mounting offense, Parker sealed the win with The Hypnotic, leaving Fatal Influence unimpressed with their ally’s performance.

Winner: Jaida Parker via Pinfall

Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams & Wes Lee Segment

Je’Von Evans stepped into the ring, fired up after his confrontation with The Undertaker last week. Declaring himself ready to take on the biggest dog in the yard, Evans was soon interrupted by Trick Williams, who reminded everyone he’s still the TNA Champion.

Things escalated fast. Evans clarified that he was actually targeting NXT Champion Oba Femi, not Trick—but that only ignited more tension. Wes Lee joined the mix, defending Trick and claiming Je’Von wasn’t ready for the spotlight.

The confrontation turned physical when Evans struck Wes, triggering a 3-on-1 attack. The High Ryze and Trick Williams left Evans down, but not out, ahead of a heated showdown later in the night.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights

Stipulation: If Tavion Wins, He Leaves the No Quarter Catch Crew

Technical precision took center stage as Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights engaged in a mat-based chess match. Counters, takedowns, and holds defined the early going, until a Joe Hendry graphic distracted the crowd mid-match.

Heights refused to quit, surviving a vicious single-leg crab and an attack on his knee. After battling back from Dempsey’s relentless targeting of the leg, Tavion powered through with a side belly-to-belly suplex to earn his freedom from The No Quarter Catch Crew.

Winner: Tavion Heights via Pinfall

Blake Monroe, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker & Kelani Jordan Segment

Blake Monroe gloated about putting Jordynne Grace on the shelf, dismissing Grace as uncharismatic and undeserving. Lola Vice had heard enough and called Monroe out for her arrogance. Jaida Parker also interrupted, shifting the focus to her ambitions for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The tension escalated when Kelani Jordan entered to a fake-out of Jordynne Grace’s music. Jordan called out Monroe, claiming she’s ready to prove herself as the future of the division. Monroe struck first with a headbutt, but Jordan quickly fired back with a dropkick. The segment ended with Jordan and Vice standing tall.

Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley (w/ Fatal Influence)

Fallon Henley brought the fight to Lash Legend with her typical grit, but Legend’s power turned the tide. Henley used speed and creativity—landing a springboard blockbuster and a twisting flatliner—but interference loomed.

Jacy Jayne’s attempted distraction backfired, as Nia Jax blindsided Legend outside the ring. Jax rolled Legend back in, allowing Henley to capitalize with The Famouser for the victory. Post-match, Jax added insult to injury with The Annihilator.

Winner: Fallon Henley via Pinfall

Trick Williams, The High Ryze & Santino Marella Segment

Backstage, Wes Lee pledged to take out Je’Von Evans on Trick’s behalf in exchange for a future tag title shot. Santino Marella interrupted, mocking Trick’s self-created “TrickNA” narrative and warning him that the TNA World Championship would soon return home—under Santino’s authority.

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee (w/ The High Ryze)

Evans wasted no time, hitting a suicide dive before the bell. The two tore into each other with strikes, aerial attacks, and lightning-fast reversals. Lee nearly secured the win after a spinning DDT and brainbuster, but Evans fought through the pain, even surviving interference from The High Ryze.

After taking out both Dupont and Igwe with a massive Stage Dive, Evans countered Lee’s Kardiak Kick attempts and nailed a Cutter, followed by a high-impact Flying Cutter off the ropes to pick up a statement victory.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via Pinfall

Post-match, Evans stared down NXT Champion Oba Femi in a tense moment that could foreshadow the next title challenge.

Myles Borne Sit-Down Interview & Lexis King Fallout

In a powerful sit-down interview, Myles Borne revealed he suffers from a 90% hearing loss in both ears, detailing his journey of overcoming odds. Lexis King stormed into AVA’s office, accusing Borne of lying and pushing for his suspension. AVA instead announced that Lexis would face Myles next week.

Ethan Page (c) vs. Santino Marella – NXT North American Championship Match

Santino Marella came prepared with surprise rollups and playful mat wrestling, frustrating Ethan Page early. Page responded with a flurry of strikes, grounded offense, and a near-fall after a neckbreaker.

Marella came alive with a flurry of punches, a stunner, and a near-fall off a running headbutt. But just as he went for The Cobra, Page gouged the eye and connected with The Twisted Grin to retain his title.

Winner: Ethan Page via Pinfall – Still NXT North American Champion

As the show neared its close, cameras cut to a dimly lit room where Tony D’Angelo sat at the head of the table awaiting a mysterious guest—teasing major developments to come.

Next Week on WWE NXT:

Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

Tatum Paxley challenges Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

