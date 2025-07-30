Backstage Reaction To WWE: Unreal, John Cena Heel Turn Kept Secret

Following the premiere of Netflix’s new docuseries WWE: Unreal, a new report from Fightful Select has provided insight into how the show was received internally—and clarified which moments were authentic and which may have been influenced by production.

According to Fightful, WWE producers were initially concerned about the tone and authenticity of the series but ended up “very pleased” with how the final product was presented. The show’s production respected backstage boundaries and kept major storylines under wraps—even from the crew.

The report notes that the production team was not informed in advance about John Cena’s heel turn or CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series, mirroring how the locker room itself was largely kept in the dark.

One talent source praised the series, particularly for its treatment of IShowSpeed’s Royal Rumble cameo, calling it an “honest portrayal” of what really happened.

There was some initial skepticism among talent about certain scenes. For example, a Royal Rumble scene where the women’s locker room empties to celebrate Charlotte Flair’s victory was reportedly a staged moment—but talent weren’t informed it was specifically for Netflix cameras.

Meanwhile, a heated off-script promo between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton sparked debate backstage, with some speculating it was orchestrated for Unreal. However, the report notes that no one involved has confirmed it was scripted for the cameras.

WWE: Unreal covers the road to WrestleMania 41, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process, character evolution, and emotional moments that shape WWE programming. The buzz surrounding the series comes at a pivotal time, as WWE heads into its first-ever two-night SummerSlam this weekend from MetLife Stadium, featuring a stacked lineup of blockbuster matches.

