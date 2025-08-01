Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV.

In the main event, TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title against Masha Slamovich. Additionally, TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin will face Jake Something in a title match. Joe Hendry will go head-to-head with Mustafa Ali from Order 4 in a singles match, and in tag team action, The Elegance Brand (comprised of Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance) will take on Xia Brookside and Léi Yǐng Lee.

