Report: TNA Wrestling In Talks With A&E & The CW For New TV Deal

A new Wrestling Observer Newsletter report has revealed major developments in TNA Wrestling’s ongoing TV negotiations, with A&E and The CW emerging as potential new broadcast homes for the promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer, both networks have been discussed internally as possible suitors for TNA’s weekly programming. Due to TNA’s working relationship with WWE, it’s believed that WWE would play a role in any finalized deal, especially if the new platform aligns with WWE’s strategic media goals.

This follows TNA President Carlos Silva’s recent comments on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he stated that a deal with a “bigger platform” was “close” and that an announcement could be made within the next 60 to 90 days.

Meltzer also speculated on what night of the week would best serve the promotion under the new deal. For WWE’s purposes, Wednesday nights could prove advantageous, placing TNA in direct competition with AEW Dynamite. However, he also floated the possibility of Sunday nights if A&E were to land the show, suggesting that TNA could serve as a lead-in for WWE’s struggling reality series “LFG.”

The negotiations come at a critical time for TNA, which has undergone a significant rebrand in 2024 and has been building momentum through talent acquisitions, storyline reinvention, and renewed fan interest.

While nothing is confirmed, the involvement of A&E and The CW—networks with existing or previous ties to WWE—adds intrigue to the direction of TNA’s next television era. A formal announcement could reshape the weekly wrestling landscape heading into 2026.

Stay tuned to PWMania for continued coverage on this developing story.