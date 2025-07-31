Florida Declares August 1st “Hulk Hogan Day” To Honor Wrestling Icon

Following the death of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan on July 24, 2025, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially proclaimed Friday, August 1, 2025, as “Hulk Hogan in Florida Day” in honor of the WWE Hall of Famer’s enduring legacy and deep roots in the Sunshine State.

As part of the tribute, Governor DeSantis has ordered that all United States and Florida state flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on August 1 at the Capitol in Tallahassee and at all state and local government buildings in Pinellas County, where Hogan resided for decades.

“His larger-than-life personality will be missed,” the Governor’s official statement read. “The ‘Hulkster’ was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today. He was a true Floridian through and through.”

Born Terry Bollea, Hogan passed away at age 71 after suffering an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). According to newly released medical reports, he had also been quietly battling atrial flutter and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The news of Hogan’s sudden death has led to an outpouring of emotion from across the wrestling industry and popular culture, with fans, fellow wrestlers, and celebrities sharing memories and tributes to one of the most recognizable figures in professional wrestling history.

Hogan was a beloved fixture in the Clearwater community, regularly making public appearances and running local businesses, including the popular Hogan’s Hangout restaurant and merchandise store.