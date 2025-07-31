John Cena Opens Up About Being Bullied For His Style & Love of Hip-Hop

On a recent episode of What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, 16-time world champion John Cena opened up about how bullying inspired his early obsession with fitness.

The global WWE icon shared a deeply personal story about how being different in a small town pushed him toward bodybuilding—not for glory, but survival.

Growing up in a small farming town in northeastern Massachusetts, Cena stood out—and not in a good way.

His embrace of hip-hop culture, including flashy rayon MC Hammer pants and a high-top fade haircut, clashed with the local norm of flannel shirts, metal music, and trucks. “I was the only person who looked like that… My bus happened to be here, so I have to walk through all the high school kids. They just got done making fun of my brother. Boy, am I an easy target.”

Cena said the constant ridicule led him to ask his father for a weight set at just 12 years old, not to fight back, but in the hope that getting stronger would make the bullies back off. “So I was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to fight, but if I make myself stronger, maybe they’ll leave me alone, because diplomacy sure ain’t working.’”

That moment changed the course of Cena’s life. What began as a desperate attempt to fit in turned into a passion for strength and fitness, ultimately shaping one of the most storied careers in WWE history. Cena would go on to become not just a world-class athlete but a role model known around the world for his “Never Give Up” mantra.

This heartfelt revelation adds a new layer to Cena’s already inspirational legacy and highlights the real-world origins behind his unmatched work ethic and inner strength.