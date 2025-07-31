Jade Cargill: “I Live Off Of Hate… I Feed Off Of It”

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill may be one of the most dominant forces in women’s wrestling today, but it wasn’t always easy for the powerhouse. In a revealing interview on Busted Open Radio, Cargill explained what first hooked her into the wrestling business—and how embracing pain, pressure, and doubt fueled her transformation.

Coming from a decorated basketball background, Cargill was used to excelling at everything she tried—until pro wrestling. “Usually, I am just great, whatever I touch. Wrestling isn’t something that just happens. It just… doesn’t,” she said.

Recalling her first ring session: “I was like, ‘Whoa. This is new. Yeah, this hurts, but I like the pain… I’m not good at this. We’ll keep trying.’ And that’s when I knew—I want to do this.”

Cargill thrives under pressure and doubt, saying that being told she can’t succeed only motivates her more. “I love when people tell me I can’t do something… I live off of hate. I feed off of it. I grow off of it. I love that more than anything. Love is so fickle—it’s not real.”

Mark Henry, who helped guide Cargill early in her career, shared a backstage story where he told trainer Rip Rogers to test her toughness in the ring. “You know I told Rip Rogers to hit you real hard,” Henry admitted. “I wanted to run you off… hit her as hard as you can without going to jail.”

Cargill didn’t flinch. In fact, she embraced the challenge. “That’s what I want. I’ve worked with tough trainers… They’ll cut me a new one. Tell me I suck. That’s the kind of fire that drives me.”

Cargill made it clear that she’s not interested in flattery or sugarcoating—she wants the truth and the grind. “You think you know me? Let me show you who I am,” she declared. “That’s the type of person I’ve always been.”