NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 8 Results – July 30, 2025

Location: Osaka Japan

Venue: Yamato University Yamato Arena

Tag Team Match

Yota Tsuji & Daiki Nagai defeated IWGP Tag Team Champion Taichi & Masatora Yasuda via Boston Crab on Yasuda (7:11)

Tag Team Match

Yuya Uemura & Shoma Kato defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Katsuya Murashima via Arm Lock on Murashima (9:02)

Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Ren Narita) defeated United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Callum Newman) via Samson Clutch on Young (6:43)

Tag Team Match

TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated House Of Torture (Dick Togo & Evil) via Arc Clutch on Dick Togo (5:57)

Tag Team Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Toru Yano & NEVER Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo) via Roll Up on Gedo (6:23)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 G1 Climax

Great O Khan (8) defeated Television Champion El Phantasmo (4) via Avalanche Eliminator (14:50)

Block B Match Of The 2025 G1 Climax

Drilla Moloney (8) defeated Ren Narita (8) via Drilla Killa (9:52)

Block B Match Of The 2025 G1 Climax

Shingo Takagi (4) defeated Shota Umino (6) via Burning Dragon (22:45) (Recommend)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 G1 Climax

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr (6) defeated Konosuke Takeshita (6) via Modified Sleeper Hold (22:37) (Recommend)

Cancel Match

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 G1 Climax

Yoshi Hashi (8) defeated Global Champion Gabe Kidd (0) via Forfeit (0:00)

Block B Standings After Night 8

1st Place- Great O Khan & Ren Narita (8 Points) (4-2) & Drilla Moloney & Yoshi Hashi (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr & Konosuke Takeshita (6 Points) (3-2) & Shota Umino (6 Points) (3-3)

3rd Place- Television Champion El Phantasmo (4 Points) (2-4) & Shingo Takagi (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- Global Champion Gabe Kidd (0 Points) (0-9) (He had to forfeit his last 8 matches)