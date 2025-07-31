Backstage News On Gabe Kidd’s Injury Changing NJPW G1 Climax Plans

As reported by PWMania.com, Gabe Kidd is no longer participating in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament due to a knee injury sustained in his first match.

According to Fightful.com, this injury has led to some changes in the tournament plans, though not as significantly as fans might expect.

Sources within the company described the situation as precarious even before the tournament began, as there were initial concerns that Kidd had suffered a torn MCL. Fortunately, it was later determined that he only experienced a hyperextension. Nonetheless, this injury was serious enough to warrant his removal from the competition.

Kidd forfeited all of his matches, resulting in changes to the overall rankings. However, sources indicated that he was unlikely to reach the semifinals, which made it easier to withdraw him from the tournament.