NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 7 Results – July 27, 2025

Location: Aichi Japan

Venue: Port Messe Nagoya Exhibition Hall 1

Tag Team Match

Television Champion El Phantasmo & Jado defeated United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Great O Khan) via CRII on Young (8:03)

Tag Team Match

Katsuya Murashima & Shota Umino defeated Shingo Takagi & Daiki Nagai via Boston Crab on Nagai (7:07)

Tag Team Match

Bullet Club War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori) defeated House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Ren Narita) via Gedo Clutch on Kanemaru (6:32)

Tag Team Match

TMDK (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr & Hartley Jackson) defeated The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero) via Death Valley Bomb on Romero (9:01)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2025 G1 Climax

Yota Tsuji (8) defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg (6) via Gene Blaster (10:03)

Block A Match Of The 2025 G1 Climax

Callum Newman (4) defeated David Finlay (2) via Hurricanrana (10:32)

Block A Match Of The 2025 G1 Climax

Sanada (4) defeated IWGP Tag Team Champion Taichi (4) via Pinfall (14:05)

Block A Match Of The 2025 G1 Climax

Yuya Uemura (6) defeated Evil (6) via Deadbolt Suplex (13:42)

Block A Match Of The 2025 G1 Climax

Ryohei Oiwa (6) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (4) via The Grip (14:20)

Block A Standings After Night 7

1st Place- Yota Tsuji (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- NEVER Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg, Ryohei Oiwa, Yuya Uemura & Evil (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- IWGP Tag Team Champion Taichi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Callum Newman & Sanada (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- David Finlay (2 Points) (1-4)