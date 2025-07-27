PROGRESS Chapter 182: Stay Humble Results – June 27, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 182: Stay Humble event at the Electric Ballroom in London, England, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Tate Mayfairs defeated Adam Maxted.

– Charles Crowley vs. Simon Miller in a PROGRESS Proteus Championship #1 Contender’s Match ended in a no contest.

– Mike D Vecchio defeated Axel Tischer (c) in a Tables Match to become the new PROGRESS Atlas Champion.

– Charlie Sterling defeated Cara Noir.

– Session Moth Martina defeated Hollie Barlow.

– Rhio (c) defeated Kanji and Rayne Leverkusen to retain her PROGRESS Women’s Championship.