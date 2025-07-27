Mercedes Moné Wins Two More Titles, Currently Holding Eight Championships

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné continues to solidify her status as a global wrestling icon, adding two more titles to her already stacked collection over the weekend. On Sunday, July 27, Moné competed in a “Winner Take All” main event at a Prime Time Wrestling show in Koslow, Poland, defeating Diana Strong to become both the inaugural Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Champion and the first-ever BestYa Wrestling Women’s Champion.

The victory came just 48 hours after she successfully defended her RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Safire Reed at RevPro’s Summer Sizzler event in Wolverhampton, England.

With her latest victory, Moné now holds a jaw-dropping eight women’s championships across multiple continents, an unprecedented feat in modern wrestling. Her current title collection includes:

AEW TBS Championship

2025 AEW Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Championship

RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship

Queen of Southside Championship

CMLL World Women’s Championship

European Wrestling Association Women’s Championship

Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship

BestYa Wrestling Women’s Championship

Moné’s globe-spanning dominance underscores her status as a true international superstar, with gold draped over her shoulders from the U.S., U.K., Mexico, and Europe.

Redefining Greatness in AEW

Since her explosive debut earlier this year in All Elite Wrestling, Moné has brought a new level of spotlight and prestige to AEW’s women’s division. She defeated Julia Hart at Double or Nothing to capture the TBS Championship and added to her accolades by winning the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, defeating Willow Nightingale in the finals.

Her AEW matches have been widely praised for their storytelling, intensity, and star power. Highlights include her dream match against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., a thrilling battle with Queen Aminata, and a hard-fought loss to “Timeless” Toni Storm at AEW All In: Texas for the Women’s World Championship.

Moné’s current “CEO World Tour” has seen her rise as the most decorated women’s wrestler of 2025, with no signs of slowing down. Her worldwide championship reigns have only intensified speculation that she may soon challenge for the AEW Women’s World Title once again.

Check out Moné's post-victory tweet below and stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on her next title defense as she continues her campaign of global dominance.