AEW And Tony Khan Criticized For Silence On Hulk Hogan’s Death

While the wrestling world has come together to honor the late Hulk Hogan, fans and insiders alike have taken notice of a glaring delay. Neither AEW nor Tony Khan had publicly acknowledged the passing of the WWE Hall of Famer, until Saturday’s AEW Collision on July 26.

Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes from WWE, industry legends, and wrestling fans across the globe. Yet, AEW’s official Twitter/X account, as well as Khan’s personal feed, remained silent, something many are calling a “major miss.”

AEW’s silence reignited discussion around Tony Khan’s 2020 declaration that Hogan was “banned from all AEW shows,” a decision made in light of Hogan’s past controversies. Despite that history, some fans and wrestling personalities feel that not acknowledging Hogan’s death crosses a line, especially considering the tributes paid to other figures with controversial pasts.

From all of us at All Elite Wrestling, RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/3rnbt47cxF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2025

Longtime WCW commentator Mark Madden didn’t hold back, tweeting: “Big whiff by @AEW not paying tribute to Hogan. Just unthinkable. Don’t get it at all. Don’t see any upside to not doing so.”

Big whiff by @AEW not paying tribute to Hogan. Just unthinkable. Don’t get it at all. Don’t see any upside to not doing so. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) July 25, 2025

Former TNA and WCW ring announcer David Penzer also weighed in, writing: “Not sure why a major wrestling company can’t acknowledge the passing of a fictional character who absolutely changed the business for the better and influenced so many…”

Not sure why a major wrestling company can’t acknowledge the passing of a fictional character who absolutely changed the business for the better and influenced so many… — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) July 25, 2025

Fans have echoed these sentiments, pointing out that AEW has featured or paid tribute to other controversial names including Ric Flair, Mike Tyson, Sabu, Jay Briscoe, and even New Jack, raising the question: why is Hogan being treated differently?

Despite Hogan’s polarizing legacy, his impact on the wrestling industry is undeniable. Many argue that personal issues aside, his death warrants acknowledgment from every major promotion, especially one as prominent as AEW.

