RevPro Live In Sheffield Results – June 27, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Live In Sheffield event at the Network in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, courtesy of Fightful.com:
– Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeated Flying Bryant Brothers (Leland Bryant and Zander Bryant) in a Great British Tag League Block B Match.
– Robbie X defeated Archie Cole.
– Jay Joshua defeated Trent Seven.
– Liam Slater defeated Michael Oku via DQ.
– Zoe Lucas defeated Alexxis Falcon.
– Sons Of Southampton (David Francisco and JJ Gale) defeated Kieron Lacey and Mark Trew in a Great British Tag League Block B Match.
– Sha Samuels defeated Connor Mills.
– Los Tranquilos de Japon (BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito) defeated CPF (Danny Black and Joe Lando).