RevPro Live In Sheffield Results – June 27, 2025

James Hetfield
RevPro Live In Sheffield
RevPro Live In Sheffield

The following results are from Sunday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Live In Sheffield event at the Network in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeated Flying Bryant Brothers (Leland Bryant and Zander Bryant) in a Great British Tag League Block B Match.

– Robbie X defeated Archie Cole.

– Jay Joshua defeated Trent Seven.

– Liam Slater defeated Michael Oku via DQ.

– Zoe Lucas defeated Alexxis Falcon.

– Sons Of Southampton (David Francisco and JJ Gale) defeated Kieron Lacey and Mark Trew in a Great British Tag League Block B Match.

– Sha Samuels defeated Connor Mills.

– Los Tranquilos de Japon (BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito) defeated CPF (Danny Black and Joe Lando).

