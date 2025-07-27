RevPro Live In Sheffield Results – June 27, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Live In Sheffield event at the Network in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeated Flying Bryant Brothers (Leland Bryant and Zander Bryant) in a Great British Tag League Block B Match.

– Robbie X defeated Archie Cole.

– Jay Joshua defeated Trent Seven.

– Liam Slater defeated Michael Oku via DQ.

– Zoe Lucas defeated Alexxis Falcon.

– Sons Of Southampton (David Francisco and JJ Gale) defeated Kieron Lacey and Mark Trew in a Great British Tag League Block B Match.

– Sha Samuels defeated Connor Mills.

– Los Tranquilos de Japon (BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito) defeated CPF (Danny Black and Joe Lando).