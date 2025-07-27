Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 1 Results – July 27, 2025

6 Woman Tag Team Match

FWC (Hazuki & Koguma) & Akira Kurogane defeated Saki Kashima, Ema Maishima & Kikyo Furusawa via Half Hatch Suplex on Nagashima (11:28) (Pre Show)

Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (2) defeated Lady C (0) via Frankensteiner (7:25)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Ami Sourei (2) defeated Aya Sakura (0) via Kisakaisei (4:01)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (2) defeated Yuria Hime (0) via Tensei (2:42)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Rina (2) defeated Rian (0) via Pink Devil (6:35)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Momo Watanabe (2) defeated Momo Kohgo (0) via Chicken Wing Face Lock (2:51)

Champion vs. Champion Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

High Speed Champion Mei Seira (2) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (0) via Nagareboshi (0:28)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Suzu Suzuki (2) defeated Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (0) via Tequila Shot (6:14)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (2) defeated Rana Yagami (0) via JP Coaster (6:55)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Bea Priestley (2) defeated Yuna Mizumori (0) via Plan Bea (7:17)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Azusa Inaba (2) defeated Hanan (0) via Bubber Killer #2 (5:37)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (1) vs. Bozilla (1) ends in a Double Count Out (Both ladies get a point)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Saori Anou (2) defeated Saya Iida (0) (10:50)

Champion vs. Champion Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (2) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (0) via Azumi Sushi Counter (4:18)

Non Title Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Tomoka Inaba (2) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (0) via Tomoka gatame (14:13)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Konami (2) defeated IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (0) via Guillotine Sleeper Hold (11:56)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Natsupoi (2) defeated Sayaka Kurara (0) via Fairing Ring (11:56)

Standings After Night 1

Red Stars Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani, High Speed Champion Mei Seira, Bea Priestley & Azusa Inaba (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori, Lady C & Hanan (0 Points) (0-1)

Red Stars Block B

1st Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora, Tomoaki Inaba, Natsupoi & Rina (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid, Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM, Sayaka Kurara & Rian (0 Points) (0-1)

Blue Stars Block A

1st Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki, Ami Sourei & Saori Anou (2 Points) (1-0)

2nd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka & Bozilla (1 Point) (0-0-1)

Last Place- Aya Sakura, Yuria Hime & Saya Iida (0 Points) (0-1)

Blue Stars Block B

1st Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako, Momo Watanabe, Suzu Suzuki & Konami (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hina, IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee, Rana Yagami & Momo Kohgo (0 Points) (0-1)