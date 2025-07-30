Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 2 Results – July 30, 2025
Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (4) defeated Yuna Mizumori (0) via Star Crusher (8:42)
Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
High Speed Champion Mei Seira (4) defeated Lady C (0) via Ryuseiryu (7:27)
Non Title Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (2) defeated Rian (0) via Black Tiger Kill (9:20)
Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Bea Priestley (4) defeated Azusa Inaba (2) via Plan Bea (10:26)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (2) defeated Tomoka Inaba (2) via Diving Foot Stomp (12:32)
Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Hanan (2) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (0) via Back Drop Hold (1:12)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Rina (4) defeated Sayaka Kurara (0) via Pink Devil (11:06)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (4) defeated Natsupoi (2) via Swanton Bomb (10:05)
Red Stars Standings After Night 2
Block A
1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani, High Speed Champion Mei Seira & Bea Priestley (4 Points) (2-0)
2nd Place- Azusa Inaba & Hanan (2 Points) (1-1)
Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori & Lady C (0 Points) (0-2)
Block B
1st Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora & Rina (4 Points) (2-0)
2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid, Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM, Tomoka Inaba & Natsupoi (2 Points) (1-1)
Last Place- Sayaka Kurara & Rian (0 Points) (0-2)