Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of ROH TV On HonorClub (7/31/2025)

ROH has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.
In the main event, ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title against Adam Priest. Additionally, Blake Christian will face Jimmy Jacobs in a singles match. The Conglomeration, consisting of Hologram and “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii, will take on the MxM Collection, which includes Mason Madden and Mansoor, in a tag team match.
Tonight’s episode will also feature Jon Cruz competing against Gringo Loco in singles action, and Virus will take on Xelhua in a Pure Rules match.