AEW Star Joins Cast Of Joseline’s Cabaret Season 6

AEW and ROH star Kiera Hogan is stepping into the reality TV spotlight. The former TBS Championship contender has been confirmed as part of the cast for Season 6 of “Joseline’s Cabaret”, the Zeus Network reality series led by Joseline Hernandez.

Hogan appears in the newly released trailer for the show’s sixth season, where she is seen in a heated altercation, confronting another cast member. Her cameo immediately drew attention on social media, with fans speculating on her future in professional wrestling and beyond.

Kiera Hogan took to her Instagram account to officially confirm her involvement: “Surprise y’all. I’ll be on Season 6 of #JoselinesCabaret. Premieres August 3. Let’s go!”

The sixth season of the popular Zeus Network series will premiere on Sunday, August 3rd, and is set in Miami. The show follows singer and reality personality Joseline Hernandez as she builds her cabaret empire with a group of dancers, capturing the drama and ambition behind the scenes.

In-Ring Status

Hogan has not competed on AEW or ROH television since April 2024, fueling speculation about her status with both companies. It remains unclear whether this reality TV stint signals a shift in her career trajectory or is simply a side project.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kiera Hogan’s future in AEW/ROH and on television.

Kiera Hogan is really on Joseline's Cabaret on Zeus Network running fades 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/BlpDMWLrj5 — Vin (@WhoisVindictive) July 28, 2025