Big Boom! A.J. Shares His Current Mount Rushmore Of AEW

Big Boom! A.J. recently sat down with The Stunner podcast for a wide-ranging conversation, where he opened up about a number of topics, including his personal picks for the AEW Mount Rushmore.

When asked who he believes currently defines the top tier of AEW talent, A.J. didn’t hesitate to name his standout four: “Swerve is on there. Gotta go Will, we’re gonna put Will on there. Let’s go Kenny and let’s go Hangman.”

A.J.’s selections reflect a powerful blend of innovation, athleticism, and storytelling, with Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Adam Page each bringing a unique flavor to AEW’s dynamic main-event scene. From Ospreay’s international acclaim and technical wizardry to Swerve’s rise as a dominant force, A.J.’s picks showcase the diversity and depth of the promotion’s current roster.

You can check out A.J.’s full comments and the complete interview in the video below.

Stay locked to PWMania.com for more exclusive interviews, backstage news, and AEW coverage.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)