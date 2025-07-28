Thunder Rosa Taking “Well-Earned” Time Off

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa has confirmed that she is taking time off from in-ring competition, following recent reports of injury concerns.

In her latest vlog, posted after the AEW All In: Texas weekend, Rosa reflected on her recent matches and officially announced that she’ll be stepping away from action for a much-needed recovery period. “The weekend was long. Today was All In. I didn’t get the results that I wanted… and I got some time off. To be continued,” Rosa said, closing out the video with, “Now I deserve a well, well, well-earned resting time. Yeah, resting. Time off. Who knows?”

The announcement confirms previous reports that Rosa had been dealing with an undisclosed injury. Despite the setback, Rosa competed in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas and later challenged Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship at Supercard of Honor.

Rosa did not elaborate on the nature of her injury, but her tone suggested the break is both physical and mental. “It’s time for Thunder Rosa to rest. It’s been a long journey,” she concluded.

Thunder Rosa is the latest high-profile name from the AEW women’s roster to be sidelined. Mina Shirakawa, who also competed in the Casino Gauntlet match, reportedly suffered a broken hand during the bout and has since relinquished her newly-won Interim ROH Women’s Television Championship.

With Rosa’s hiatus now confirmed, fans await further updates on her return and the evolving status of AEW’s women’s division.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued updates on Thunder Rosa’s recovery and the latest AEW injury news.