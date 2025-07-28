Tony Schiavone’s Hulk Hogan Tribute Tops AEW Collision Views

During the July 26th, 2025 edition of AEW Collision, legendary announcer Tony Schiavone took a moment on-air to reflect on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, acknowledging the controversial icon’s undeniable impact on the wrestling industry. The tribute segment, later uploaded to AEW’s official YouTube channel, quickly became the most-viewed video from the episode—by a massive margin.

Despite Hogan’s long-standing ban from AEW shows—publicly declared by AEW President Tony Khan in 2020—the promotion chose to break silence and honor “The Immortal One” with a respectful nod during Collision. Schiavone, who worked with Hogan during the WCW era, delivered heartfelt words on commentary, marking one of the few official AEW acknowledgments of Hogan’s passing.

YouTube Viewership Rankings from Collision (As of Monday Morning)

AEW Remembers Hulk Hogan: RIP, Brother – 536K views

Toni Storm Saves Alex Windsor After ROH Women’s Title Match – 124K views

Anthony Bowens Responds to Max Caster’s “Best Wrestler Alive™” Challenge – 120K views

Dustin Rhodes Challenges Kyle Fletcher to a Street Fight – 84K views

Bang Bang Gang Sneak Past Big Bill & Bryan Keith – 81K views

The tribute video garnered over four times the views of any other segment from the episode, underlining just how impactful Hogan’s legacy remains—even among AEW’s audience.

AEW’s quiet yet meaningful tribute stood in contrast to earlier criticism aimed at the company and Tony Khan for initially not acknowledging Hogan’s death on social media. The broadcast moment now appears to have resonated with fans, many of whom flocked to YouTube to relive the segment.

