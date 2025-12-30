MJF Discusses Future In Wrestling And Acting

AEW World Champion MJF spoke with Brandon Walker on Mostly Sports about various topics, including whether he envisions himself pursuing acting or wrestling more in the future.

MJF said, “More of both. I love both equally. I would definitely like to continue on the trajectory of my acting career. So far, I’ve done three movies. All of them were big-budget films, and all of them increased my amount of dialogue and screen time. And little by little, I’d like to continue doing that. I’d like to be a part of that Mount Rushmore of wrestlers turned actors like Batista, Cena, and The Rock. And I look forward to being next up.”

On actors he would want to work with:

“John Cena, Batista, Rock. Those are the guys I looked up to as a kid. Outside of that, if I have to name specific actors? I’d say Timothee Chalamet. I love the fact that he respects this industry, and I also think he’s supremely talented. Marty Supremely talented.”

On Chalamet naming ECW One Night Stand 2006 as his favorite PPV:

“I thought that was — as a New Yorker? That was the coolest f**king answer I’ve ever heard in my life. That was very, very, very cool.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

